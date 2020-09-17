1/1
LueDelia Bell
1930 - 2020
Mother LueDelia Bell departed this life on September 13, 2020. She was born June 19, 1930 in Surry County, VA to the late Boregard and Delia Young. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold Bell, Sr. two sons, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and all of her 14 siblings. Cherishing her memories are: four sons, four daughters, one son-in-law, three daughters-in-law, one brother-in-law, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A public viewing is Friday, September 18th, at Cooke Bros Funeral Home, 1601 – 27th Street, Newport News, VA from 11am – 4pm. A restricted funeral will be held at Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Lane, Hampton, VA on Saturday, September 19th. View full obituary at: Cookebros.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral
Church of Jesus
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
