We are sad to share the news that our son and brother, Lukas William Schulte Taylor, died suddenly on October 28, 2018, after a sudden stroke. He fell ill on vacation in the western part of Virginia and died in Roanoke. The picture we are sharing was taken only a few hours before he fell ill.Lukas was born in Ithaca, New York, on November 8, 1988, and moved to Williamsburg in August of 1990, shortly before his sister, Hannah, was born. Brother Jacob joined the family five years later. Lukas graduated in 2007 from Jamestown High School. After five semesters at Earlham College in Indiana, he moved back home and began his career as a cook at various Williamsburg restaurants, where he loved working with his many colleagues and friends as well as cooking for all of us. Lukas loved listening to music, swimming, talking about ideas, reading books (especially The Lord of the Rings) and joking around with his many friends. He also loved traveling, most recently to Japan with his mother, but also frequently to Germany to visit his grandparents, aunts, uncles and ten cousins. We will miss Lukas terribly and also his sense of humor and wit, his compassion for others, his tenacity, curiosity and boundless energy. He is survived by his parents, Tim Schulte and Jennifer Taylor, his sister, Hannah Taylor and brother, Jacob Taylor, as well as his girlfriend, Brittany Wolf, and extended family in the U.S. and in Germany. A service was held at the Wren Chapel on the campus of William and Mary in November. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary