Mrs. Lula Mae Hood Prince heeded her Master's call to come home and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:55 PM. She was born on February 29, 1932 in Crawford, Alabama to the late Elbert Hood and Ella Mae Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Eric Prince, Jr. She was also predeceased by brothers Robert Lee and Clarence Holmes and daughter-in-law Adrienne Prince. She is survived by her baby sister, Elma Jean Holmes-Glaze (Herman) of Smiths, Alabama. Three children; Thomas Edward Prince , III of Gloucester; Ella Denise Prince-Hinton (Lorenzo) of Chesapeake; and James Eric Prince of Newport News, VA. One sister-in-law Brenda Fay Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Two nephews Rodney & Marcus Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Two nieces Chelsea and Sydney Prince of Texas. Mrs. Prince was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of adoptive children of all races.
For those wishing to view and pay respects, Mrs. Prince will lie in state in the sanctuary of Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608., from 12-5 on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at her beloved First Baptist Church, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News, VA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Haywood Barnes officiating. There will be a visitation from 10-11 AM.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 28, 2019