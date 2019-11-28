Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3628 Campbell Rd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3628 Campbell Rd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Mae Hood Prince


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Mae Hood Prince Obituary
Mrs. Lula Mae Hood Prince heeded her Master's call to come home and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:55 PM. She was born on February 29, 1932 in Crawford, Alabama to the late Elbert Hood and Ella Mae Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Eric Prince, Jr. She was also predeceased by brothers Robert Lee and Clarence Holmes and daughter-in-law Adrienne Prince. She is survived by her baby sister, Elma Jean Holmes-Glaze (Herman) of Smiths, Alabama. Three children; Thomas Edward Prince , III of Gloucester; Ella Denise Prince-Hinton (Lorenzo) of Chesapeake; and James Eric Prince of Newport News, VA. One sister-in-law Brenda Fay Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Two nephews Rodney & Marcus Holmes of Valley, Alabama. Two nieces Chelsea and Sydney Prince of Texas. Mrs. Prince was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of adoptive children of all races.

For those wishing to view and pay respects, Mrs. Prince will lie in state in the sanctuary of Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA 23608., from 12-5 on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at her beloved First Baptist Church, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News, VA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Haywood Barnes officiating. There will be a visitation from 10-11 AM.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -