Lula Mae Johnston, 90, transitioned on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after a short illness. Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St. Newport News, VA. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Rd. Hampton, VA.



