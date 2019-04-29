|
|
Mr. Luther Moore transitioned peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Newport News, VA.Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA, 23666.Interment with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery.A viewing for Mr. Luther Moore will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.The family of the late Mr. Luther Moore has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2019