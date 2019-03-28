Lydia Bell Moore Simmons, 87, passed away in her home Thursday, March 14, 2019, from a two week battle with pneumonia after living with Lewy Body Dementia for over 10 years. Lydia grew up in Burgaw, NC, where she met her husband Jim Simmons. After traveling for 14 years with the Marine Corp and Air Force, the couple settled down in Hampton, Virginia to raise a family. Lydia was a home maker and Hampton resident for 33 years. After the death of Jim, she moved to Vallejo, California to live with her son and his partner. Diagnosed in 2011 with Lewy Body dementia, Lydia continued to make new friends and enjoy each moment. She loved all things beautiful, including flowers, the garden, and the California sunshine. Lydia is survived by her son, John Russell Simmons and his partner, Michael Lee Hall; her dear sister Betty Leary, of Burgaw, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service and burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to NorthBay Adult Day Center, 3777 Vaca Valley Parkway, Vacaville, CA 95687. Please see www.teepasnow.com for more information on living with dementia.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary