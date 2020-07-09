Lydia Oliver Rilee, 98, of Gloucester, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.



Lydia was the first civilian Disbursing Officer at Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown for both civilian and military salary, travel and vendor payments. She retired in 1981 after 25 years of service.



She was born October 1, 1921 in Coke, Virginia to the late James P. Oliver and Ruby Brown Oliver.



She joined Beech Grove Baptist Church, at an early age. Beech Grove held a special place in her heart because her grandfather was one of the founding members. She transferred her membership to Newington Baptist Church in 1944 when she married her late husband Willard Carlyle Rilee. She was active for many years as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher and she was also active in the WMU.



She is survived by her sister Ruby Abbott, daughters, Linda Rilee Johnston and Phyllis Rilee, her grandson Trey Rilee and great grandsons, Hunter Chase Rilee and Jackson Rilee.



In addition to her husband , she is preceded in death by her sisters Katherine Lindsay, Virginia Jenkins and Sarah Frances Hubley. She was also preceded by his brother James P. Oliver Jr., Franklin E. Oliver, Fred J. Oliver, Davis R. Oliver and Carlton L. Oliver.



There will be a service at Newington Baptist Church on Friday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to either Beech Grove Baptist Church or to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Due to the current health crisis, face mask and social distancing are required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



