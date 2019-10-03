Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight Funeral Home Inc
Holly Point Rd
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-3631
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
3546 East River Rd
Cardinal, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyinel Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyinel T. Forrest Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyinel T. Forrest Jr. Obituary
Lyinel T. Forrest, Jr. 71 of Mathews County; husband of Catherine Diggs Forrest passed away after a long illness on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church 3546 East River Rd. Cardinal, Virginia.

Immediate Family viewing will be at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019 5-6PM, Public viewing 6-7:30PM.

A formal obituary will be printed at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to Hands Across Mathews

Arrangements: Knight Funeral Home, Mathews VA. 804 725-3631
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyinel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now