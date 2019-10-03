|
|
Lyinel T. Forrest, Jr. 71 of Mathews County; husband of Catherine Diggs Forrest passed away after a long illness on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church 3546 East River Rd. Cardinal, Virginia.
Immediate Family viewing will be at the church on Friday, October 4, 2019 5-6PM, Public viewing 6-7:30PM.
A formal obituary will be printed at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to Hands Across Mathews
Arrangements: Knight Funeral Home, Mathews VA. 804 725-3631
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019