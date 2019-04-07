|
Lyman C. McCay Jr. passed away March 27, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Peninsula, he graduated from Newport News High School. Following high school, Lyman served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Marguerite McCay as well as his brother David A. McCay. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, John and Frances McCay, sister-in-law, Geray McCay, and his niece Heather B. McCay. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Lyman's memory to . Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019