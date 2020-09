Lynda Via died Sept 6, 2020, aged 70. A graduate of the nursing program at Christopher Newport College, she worked at Riverside Hospital and was later director of Head Start in Hampton. She is preceded in death by her parents Mae and Raymond Nelson. She is survived by a son, Guy Via, and three siblings, Cheryl Baker, Donna Wagner, and Ray Nelson Jr.



