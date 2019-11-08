|
|
Lynette V. Tucker, Spiritual Counselor, Religious Science Practitioner Emeritus, and retired Senior Executive with the New York City Board of Education, passed away at Sentara Complex in Hampton on October 25, 2019, after a short illness. Ms Tucker served for over 30 years as Director of the Office of Intergroup Education and the Office of Equal Opportunity with the New York City Board of Education. While pursuing the first of two graduate degrees Ms Tucker took time out to accept an opportunity/challenge to travel to, and volunteer in, Sierra Leone and Liberia, under the aegis of Operation Crossroads in Africa. The experience awakened in her a wanderlust, and she has since visited countries throughout the world. She developed a special connection with Barbados where she has led Empowerment Workshops for over three decades. Ms Tucker earned a Master's degree from City University of New York (CUNY) and another Master's degree from New York University (NYU). She was a founding member of the North Manhattan graduate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in New York City, and, following her retirement from the New York City Board of Education, she relocated to Hampton, VA to be closer to her sisters and their families. Here in Hampton she became an active member of the Hampton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta as a Diamond Life Member, participating off-stage with several Delta productions at Hampton University. Lynette is survived by her sisters, Sharon Tucker Brown, and Dr. Paula Tucker-Hogan, their children, as well as the children of her deceased sister, Laurel Tucker-Duplessis. Plans are being developed for a Memorial Celebration of Life ceremony to be held next spring in New York City.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2019