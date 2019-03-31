Lynn Ann Revels, 63 passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home in Newport News, Virginia with her dog, Gizmo, by her side. She was born January 16, 1956 in New York City to George Matos and Carol Franco. Later in Lynn's life, her step-father Michael Haspadora would become a father figure. Lynn met her husband CWO3 David Revels during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration in New York City. Together they lived in a few places before settling in Boykins, VA with their young children. Lynn is survived by her four children: Stepdaughter Laurie Kay Revels of Corpus Christi, Texas, Daughter Tiffany Jeannine Cruz of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and sons Christopher James Revels of Norfolk, VA, and Benjamin Wesley Revels of Denham Springs, LA; four grandchildren Cristal Lynn Aizenman, Kathern Ann Dodson, Jasmine Lynn Cruz, Sean Christopher Cruz, II, and a great-grandson Evander Wesley Mendiola; sister Donna Capers, brother-in-law Harry Capers of Trenton, New Jersey and brother, Vincent Matos and Carol Kuykendall of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her uncles Vincent Franco and his wife, Eileen, and Daniel Franco and his wife, Claire; Lynn's numerous nieces and nephews: Eric Capers, Andrew Capers, Kelly Capers, Jillian Capers and Geoff Capers, all of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Revels and son-in-law, Sean Christopher Cruz. Lynn's children remember her as a strong and independent mother and shining example who loved to travel, read and spend time with her friends and, of course, her dog, Gizmo. Lynn received her nursing degree in 1999 from Southampton Memorial Hospital and held various jobs caring for senior citizens in nursing homes, hospitals as well as private duty nursing. She had recently retired in February of 2019 from a long career as a nurse where she positively affected the lives of many.A celebration of Lynn's life is scheduled for April 3, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 99 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton, Virginia. Interment will be private and held at a later date. Flowers can be delivered to the church prior to service. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary