NISKAYUNA, NY: Lynn D. Deas, 67, died at home Sunday, May 10, 2020. Lynn was born in Newport News, VA to the late Andrew J. Deas, III and Margaret Volkmann Deas. Lynn received a bachelor's degree from Catawba University and attended Eastern Virginia Medical School. She was a professional bridge player who won nine world champions for the United States. Lynn also had four silver and three bronze medals from competing in world championships. In March of 2020 she was elected to the bridge Hall of Fame. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Kasprowicz, four siblings, Andrew J. Deas, IV, Leslie Hanson, Page Deas and Scott Deas, several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no funeral services. Lynn loved her dogs as family, in keeping with this, memorial contribution, in her memory, may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements are by the Gleason Funeral Home, Schenectady, NY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store