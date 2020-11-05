1/1
Lynn N. Rhodes Sr.
1948 - 2020
Lynn Norris Rhodes, Sr., 72, of Cobbs Creek, Va.; passed away on November 3, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sinclair and Merwyn Rhodes. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty Clements Rhodes, daughter, Robin Alley (Ken), son, Lynn Rhodes, Jr (Katie). stepchildren, Robert Lutinski (Mandy) and Laura Walton (Nathan), five grandchildren Catherine, Elizabeth, Sheila, Maggie, River, six step-grandchildren Dillon, Trinity, Callum, Hannah, Nolen, James, two great grandchildren Justin and Liam. He is also survived by his brother, George Rhodes(Anne). Numerous friends and family too many to name will miss him dearly. Also his canine "furry child", Sandy misses him.

He retired from Dominion Energy after 29 years. He was an active member of Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue for many years. He also had a great love for his School, Miller School of the Albemarle, and was an active member of their Alumni Association. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GVFRS or Miller School Alumni Association, 1000 Samuel Miller Loop, Charlottesville, Va 22903 Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Lynn's passing. During my time at Miller School Lynn was always kind and supportive. He appreciated a smile and a hug and was happy to return both. Lynn will be missed. Best to Betty and family.
Dawn Kidd
Friend
November 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Betty and family for their loss. I knew Lynn all of his life, what a great friend and a great person.
Carter & Rosa Lee Clements
Friend
November 4, 2020
We truly share your loss of Lynn, a wonderful man who always had a smile and kind words. Our deepest sympathy to Betty, George and entire Rhodes family, you are and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Maxine and Ronnie Hudgins
Maxine Hudgins
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Lynn will be greatly missed be all that new him. He was a legend to all the volunteered, worked, worshipped, or an acquaintance. He was loved by all. Thoughts and prayers with Betty and family.
J D Clements
Friend
November 4, 2020
I am very sorry for the families loss. Lynn was a very kind and gentle man and I know that he will be missed by many.
John
John Matous
Acquaintance
