Lynn Norris Rhodes, Sr., 72, of Cobbs Creek, Va.; passed away on November 3, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sinclair and Merwyn Rhodes. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty Clements Rhodes, daughter, Robin Alley (Ken), son, Lynn Rhodes, Jr (Katie). stepchildren, Robert Lutinski (Mandy) and Laura Walton (Nathan), five grandchildren Catherine, Elizabeth, Sheila, Maggie, River, six step-grandchildren Dillon, Trinity, Callum, Hannah, Nolen, James, two great grandchildren Justin and Liam. He is also survived by his brother, George Rhodes(Anne). Numerous friends and family too many to name will miss him dearly. Also his canine "furry child", Sandy misses him.



He retired from Dominion Energy after 29 years. He was an active member of Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue for many years. He also had a great love for his School, Miller School of the Albemarle, and was an active member of their Alumni Association. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GVFRS or Miller School Alumni Association, 1000 Samuel Miller Loop, Charlottesville, Va 22903 Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



