Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens
Lynne Tusing Hall Obituary
Lynne Tusing Hall, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a native of Baltimore, Maryland and a resident of Newport News, Virginia since 1981. She was a member of 1st Church of the Brethren in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lynne was preceded in death by her husband Merle Melvin Hall; parents, Thomas and Beulah Tusing; step-daughter, Beverly H. Carlson; and brothers, Malcolm, Calvert, and Nelson Tusing. She is survived by her son, Stephen M. Hall; daughter, Kimberly H. Anderson; step-son, Merle "Sonny" M. Hall; step-daughters, Lana H. Jonas and Darlene H. Myers; and brother, Clifford Tusing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019
