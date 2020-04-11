|
M. Lloyd Weaver, Jr., "Teepa", 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Crestwood of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Lloyd was born on January 16, 1924 in Lancaster, PA and was a son of the late Martin Lloyd and Sara Stoner (Oberholtzer) Weaver, Sr. Lloyd devoted many years to the Mennonite church. He served as Pastor of Huntington Mennonite Church in Newport News, and Bishop and Overseer for the Virginia Conference. He also served as President of the Virginia Mennonite Mission Board. Lloyd was also a Dairy Farmer. He made it clear that he was a farmer/preacher at heart. He and his wife moved to Harrisonburg in 2008, and in 2019 moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
On June 18, 1947 he married the former Sarah Yoder, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by his children, Malinda Stoltzfus and husband Glen of Harrisonburg, David Weaver of Harrisonburg, Lavonne Lehman and husband David of Toano, Alta Blosser and husband Max of Williamsburg. Siblings Ken Weaver of Harrisonburg, Sam Weaver of Harrisonburg, Ron David and wife, Susan of Richmond; grandchildren, Michael Stoltzfus and wife Jennifer, Julie Lehman and husband Todd, Peter Lehman and wife Kimberly, Renee Moyer and husband Sam, Erik Blosser and wife Irka, Melissa Blosser; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he often interacted.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A private family burial at Warwick River Mennonite Church Cemetery will also be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center, 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, VA 23168; or to the Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2020