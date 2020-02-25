|
|
Quinton, Va. dateline
Mabel Owens Brown Driver, 78, of Quinton, Va.,passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va. and grew up in Gloucester County. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine Hughes Brown. She was retired from the Air National Guard as a procurement specialist. She was a longtime member of the Gloucester Genealogy Group. and had a life long interest in all things that made her a lifelong student and a collector of anything that caught her eye. She also had a great love of her family and anything that they could do as a family, including going to wine festivals, crab festivals and oyster festivals, going on cruises and being on the water, including crabbing.
She is survived by her husband, David H. Driver, daughter Terri Catherine Mosey, adopted daughter Bonnie Jean Sechrist, sister Betty B. Chapman(Orren), nieces and nephews, and loving cousins throughout the United States.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to either the Gloucester Friends of the Library or to . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements,
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2020