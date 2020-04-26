Home

Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA 23002
(800) 296-2521
Mabel Grace Lapastora


1926 - 2020
Mabel Grace Lapastora Obituary
Mabel Grace Lapastora, age 93, passed away on April, 18, 2020. She was beautiful, courageous, and deeply loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, her husband Claudio Lapastora, Sr., daughter Beverly and granddaughter Bev-Ann. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Esther, Mary, and JoAnn, sons Claudio Jr., Jim (Corinne), and Robert (Maggie), her brother Oliver, her sister Ruth, nieces Genevieve, Virginia, Carol, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home of Amelia, Va. . Burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Special thanks to Donna Adkins, Nancy Sullivan, Deborah Adams and Charlene Craig, and to all for your kindness and prayers. Contributions to VHS Coliseum Recreation Dept., 365 Marcella Rd., Hampton, VA 23666, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
