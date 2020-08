Mack H. Coffman, 80, passed into eternal rest on August 20, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.



Mack is cherished in memory by his wife, Orene Coffman, two nieces and one nephew.



He was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church.



Mack will be laid to rest at 12pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, VA.



Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store