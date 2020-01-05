|
Yorktown, Va. - Madeline Dorsey, 93 of Yorktown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. The family will receive friends on January 10th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton, Va. A memorial service will be held January 11th at 11am at St. Joan of Arc in Yorktown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg. Madeline's full obituary and condolences can be found at amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020