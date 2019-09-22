|
Madelyn "Elaine" Brewer Moore was born January 29, 1941 in Vallonia, IN. She was the 3rd of 4 children born to the late Blanch Peters and Kelso Oren Brewer. After a series of chronic illnesses and failing health she joined the Lord in Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 7:36 AM.
Better known as Elaine, or Ms. Elaine to her co-workers, she was known for being humble, hardworking, extremely generous, always willing to give the last dollar she had and shirt off her back to those in need. Most importantly she embraced and welcomed with open arms her favorite role in life as a grandmother, known as GRAMS. Her heart was always full of generosity.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angel Groce (Elizabethann McCarthy), Shelley Smith (Keith Smith); her beloved grandchildren, Davis Smith, Serena Smith and Keith "Tony" Smith, children of Shelley and Keith Smith; her two older sisters Erma Wickstrom and Alma Finley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her younger brother Jimmy Brewer; her 2nd husband Bob Moore; her two youngest children, Tony Groce and Vicky Groce with her 1st husband Joe Groce.
Just like in life she remained in control of her death. The family will hold a private service over one of her favorite spots in the ocean. In lieu of flowers please donate to in her name.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019