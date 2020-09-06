1/1
MAE JACKSON
1916 - 2020
Mrs. Mae Jackson, 104, departed this life September 2, 2020 at St Francis Nursing Center, Newport News, VA. She was born February 1, 1916, in Leesburg, GA.

She is survived by three sons, Clifford Jackson, Jr. (Chris), Michael Jackson, Sr. (Barbara) and Kenneth Jackson (Sonya); one daughter, Catherine Heyward (Anthony); 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Weymouth Funeral Home. Visitation will be held immediately following the service. Masks are required as well as social distancing.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, in Fayetteville, NC.

Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
