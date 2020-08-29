1/1
Magnolia Ware
Newport News and Suffolk, Virginia

Magnolia Ware, 92, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 13, 2020. The viewing for Magnolia Ware will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park, 615 42nd Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Interment will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
