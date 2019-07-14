Mahilda Brown, 85, born July 5, 1934 in Williamsburg, VA, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Brown; mother, Dorothy Meekins; father, George C. Greenhow; sister, Mignonette G. Canaday; brothers, Elihu Greenhow, Theodore Greenhow, George Meekins; and son-in-law, Sterling E. Peyton, Sr.



Mahilda worked as a laundry worker and enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She also enjoyed doing God's work by ministering to family and friends and checking on those who are sick. She was baptized at an early age at Chickahominy Baptist Church.



In the mid 90's, she became a member of the New Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Robert A. Whitehead, Sr. whom she assisted with Pastoral work.



Mahilda is survived by her daughter, Gloria Peyton; grandchildren, Sterling E. Peyton, Jr. and Stephen A. Peyton (Kelly); her brothers, Bernard Meekins (Christine) and James Chapman (Myrtle); sisters, Mary Smith, Dorothy Waltson, and Minge Berkley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other caring family and friends.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12 pm at New Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.