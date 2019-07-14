Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mahilda Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mahilda Brown


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mahilda Brown Obituary
Mahilda Brown, 85, born July 5, 1934 in Williamsburg, VA, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Brown; mother, Dorothy Meekins; father, George C. Greenhow; sister, Mignonette G. Canaday; brothers, Elihu Greenhow, Theodore Greenhow, George Meekins; and son-in-law, Sterling E. Peyton, Sr.

Mahilda worked as a laundry worker and enjoyed crocheting in her spare time. She also enjoyed doing God's work by ministering to family and friends and checking on those who are sick. She was baptized at an early age at Chickahominy Baptist Church.

In the mid 90's, she became a member of the New Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Robert A. Whitehead, Sr. whom she assisted with Pastoral work.

Mahilda is survived by her daughter, Gloria Peyton; grandchildren, Sterling E. Peyton, Jr. and Stephen A. Peyton (Kelly); her brothers, Bernard Meekins (Christine) and James Chapman (Myrtle); sisters, Mary Smith, Dorothy Waltson, and Minge Berkley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other caring family and friends.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12 pm at New Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now