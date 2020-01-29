|
|
After years of exemplary service, Major Angelanette Moore of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail passed away unexpectedly while on duty at her post. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A wake in her honor will be held from 7-8 PM on Wed. January 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 2311 Tower Pl., Hampton VA 23666. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm at A.G. Horton Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd, Suffolk VA 23434. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020