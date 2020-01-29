Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Wake
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvary Community Church
2311 Tower Pl.
Hampton , VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Calvary Community Church
2311 Tower Pl.
Hampton , VA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
A.G. Horton Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
5310 Milner's Rd
Suffolk , VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Angelanette Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Angelanette Moore Obituary
After years of exemplary service, Major Angelanette Moore of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail passed away unexpectedly while on duty at her post. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. A wake in her honor will be held from 7-8 PM on Wed. January 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 2311 Tower Pl., Hampton VA 23666. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm at A.G. Horton Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd, Suffolk VA 23434. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -