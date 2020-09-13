Malcolm Thomas Cofer, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas Linwood Cofer and Pauline Johnson Cofer. "Mac" was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Powell Cofer, his son, Thomas Edward Cofer, and his sister, Alice Ruth Cofer. He is survived by his sister in law Willa S. Powell, of Smithfield and now Charlottesville, and a host of cousins from his native Surry County and around Tidewater. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, VA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Thomas E. Cofer Memorial Charitable Trust, c/o Beale and Curran, 1801 S. Church St., Suite 7, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com