Mac and Edna were our friends from the first state meetings of the Virginia Jaycees. We attended many state and National meetings together. Together we founded the Corps of Virginia Gentleman which was more than a social organization. Its main purpose was to raise funds for the Camp of Virginia Jaycees, a summer camp for children with disabilities. Mac was a driving force to aid in raising those funds, including the initial campaigns of selling jars of Apple Butter door to door. He will always be remembered as a gentleman and for looking after me, the one time in my life, I imbibed too much.



David Ingram

Friend