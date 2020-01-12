|
Malcolm (Mack) Wilson Wentworth passed away January 8, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the age of 81. Mack was the youngest of 10 children, and the last living sibling born in Tremont, Maine on May 4th, 1938. His mother Carolyn Leonard was a single parent and raised him to be an honorable Man, an incredible loyal and devoted husband and a dedicated and caring father. Mack served in the United States Navy for 22 years and retired as a Senior Chief. Mack joined the United States Postal Service and delivered mail to the neighborhood he lived in for 16 years. Mack celebrated his 59th anniversary on December 26, 2020. Mack is survived by the love of his life, his wife Paula May Saunders of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his oldest Son, Paul Wentworth of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his son, Malcolm Wentworth of Dallas, Texas; and his daughter, Stella Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Mack had a wonderful and fulfilling life and made us all proud of who he was, what he stood for and grateful he was part of our lives. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Fair winds and following seas. God Speed, we Love you. There will be no service or viewing at Mack's request
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020