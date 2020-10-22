1/1
Capt. Malcolm Xavier Perry
A memorial service will be held for Capt. Malcolm Xavier Perry at 11:00 AM on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Zion Prospect Baptist Church, 408 Darby Rd. Yorktown VA, 23693. An interment with full military honors will be held at a later date. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Prospect Baptist Church
October 21, 2020
To the loving Family and Friends of Captain Malcom Perry. May our Lord and Savior comfort you and keep you during this time of unexplainable sorrow. I remember Malcolm best as a leader and role model for our youth. I will always remember his heartfelt message of hope to our youth during their graduation at Zion Prospect Baptist Church. Your son continues to be an inspiration to each of us. We are blessed to have known him and the man he grew to become. Our prayers are with you.
Dr. Sandra & Rev. Alonzo Penny
Friend
