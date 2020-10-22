To the loving Family and Friends of Captain Malcom Perry. May our Lord and Savior comfort you and keep you during this time of unexplainable sorrow. I remember Malcolm best as a leader and role model for our youth. I will always remember his heartfelt message of hope to our youth during their graduation at Zion Prospect Baptist Church. Your son continues to be an inspiration to each of us. We are blessed to have known him and the man he grew to become. Our prayers are with you.

Dr. Sandra & Rev. Alonzo Penny

Friend