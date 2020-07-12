1/2
Malvin E. "Sonny" Moore
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malvin E. "Sonny" Moore died on July 3, 2020 at his home in Newport News, sung into heaven surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1930 in Eastville, VA and the Shore remained in his blood all his life. In his early years the church and scouting were a major influence in his life. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and supported Scouting throughout his life. He came across the Bay to Newport News at the age of 17 and began work at NNS&DDC. He graduated from the Apprentice School and enjoyed a successful career of 44 years retiring as a Section Manager in Hull Design.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Joyce Fogle, September 1, 1951; they would have celebrated 69 wonderful years this September. He was pre-deceased by his parents Virgie Moore and Malvin Moore, sister and brother-in-law Joyce Ann Heath and Robert Melvin "Tick" Heath, and nephew Bobby Heath. He is survived by his sister Mary Lena Mears (Wayne), and two children, the Hon. Richard E. Moore (Nancy) of Charlottesville and Virginia M. Greene (George) of Richmond, and five devoted grandchildren Elizabeth, Taylor (Alycia), Claire, Tony (Tilly), and Jessica (Andrew), and six great grandchildren. His life was defined by his faith and his love of family and friends. He was present for all of his children's and grandchildren's activities from scouting, to sports (often coaching), concerts and school events. His love for the water included fishing, water skiing, and body surfing, and he fulfilled his dream of living on the water by residing on the Warwick River in Denbigh, and building a cottage near the ocean in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Many wonderful memories were made by both family and friends in both locations.

He was a lifelong member at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, was involved in the Transportation Masonic Lodge, and was active in the Apprentice Alumni Association and the Progressive Club. He was a volunteer with the Stephen Ministry and Hospice.

Special thanks to Visiting Angels, Personal Touch Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care for the excellent care he received. Arrangements are being made with Peninsula Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chestnut Memorial UMC (1024 Harpersville Rd. Newport News, VA 23601) or Riverside Hospice Foundation (12420 Warwick Blvd. #6E Newport News, VA 23606).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved