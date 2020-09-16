1/1
Manuela Christine Wyrwa McCoy
1961 - 2020
Manuela Christine Wyrwa McCoy, 59, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 after a brave and incredibly stoical battle with melanoma. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Manuela was a native of Kaiserslautern, West Germany where she was born on August 28, 1961. In May 1980, at the age of 18, she met her husband, Perry Wayne McCoy. The two were later married in Kaiserslautern, West Germany on September 24, 1982. Perry was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and went on to serve for 21 years. Throughout that time, Manuela stood by his side and endured the challenges of an Air Force wife while concurrently working in her own career. Her selfless and significant contributions to the national security of the United States and Germany were honorable and reflect great credit upon herself and her family upbringing. While stationed at Pruem Air Station, Germany for four years, she worked at the Bitburg Air Base Hospital as a medical transcriptionist. Following a military reassignment, she worked at the Zweibrueken Military Community Housing Office for four years. Then, a move to Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana provided the opportunity for her to work for the Willis-Knighton hospital as a medical transcriptionist. Their final military assignment relocated the couple to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia where she was employed as a medical transcriptionist with Virginia Oncology Associates. She worked there for 23 years until her death.

Manuela was a loving, kind and compassionate wife and mother. She raised three wonderful children; Natasha, Eric and Tristan and instilled upon them the values of integrity, kindness and perseverance. Manuela guided and supported all three children throughout each of their endeavors. She was never short of love to give to her children. She was the pillar of the family to which everyone turned to for support and inspiration and was always there in time of need.

Manuela was well educated and multi-lingual; fluent in German, English and French. While stationed in Louisiana, she attended college at the Louisiana State University.

Manuela always displayed a love for animals. In her later years, she volunteered to foster rescue dogs for the Bald-is-Beautiful non-profit organization. She ultimately fostered over 40 Chinese Crested dogs and helped to place them in permanent homes.

She was preceded in death by her father Bogdan Wyrwa, mother Ida Wyrwa and father in-law, Norman A. McCoy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Perry W. McCoy, her three loving children Natasha S. McCoy, Eric C. McCoy, Tristan T. McCoy, her mother-in-law, Lois Van Houten McCoy, brother and sister in-law, Gary and Kathy Truax, nephews Michael and Matthew Truax and niece Anna Truax. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous loving relatives in Germany and Poland with whom she has maintained contact over the years.

The family is devastated by her loss but is resolute in their determination to carry on and live life to its fullest as she would have wanted. Her friends and family will forever keep her memory alive within their hearts.

The family would like to extend their deep and sincere gratitude to the many wonderful people at Virginia Oncology Associates and the Sentara Careplex for their loving and compassionate care and support.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 18, 10:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. The interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Rest in Peace Manuela. Remembering the good times we had at VOA. You were such a wonderful person. Praying for strength for your family.
Kim Long
Coworker
September 15, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of Manuela's passing. I have fond memories of the time we worked together at VOA. Manuela had a great sense of humor and was a pleasure to work with. I fondly remember our trip to New York City and D.C. many years ago and will cherish those memories. I am so glad that we kept in touch over the years. Perry and family - my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Patsy Naylor
Friend
September 15, 2020
We will miss Manuela so much at Virginia Oncology. I am heartbroken and my prayers go out to her family over their loss.
Kathy Townsend
Coworker
September 15, 2020
I am going to miss you and your sense of humor and the funny conversations we had, you will be missed greatly.
Lisa combs
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Your presence will be forever missed here at VOA
Diane Bradley RN, Tracy Rasbach RN Leslie Lindsay, RN
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Shorty,

I will miss seeing you at work. It was always nice talking to you about family and animals. What a beautiful photo of you. Sending love and prayers to your family .
Love ,
Tall one
Vickie Dempsey
Coworker
