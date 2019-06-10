Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Marcellus Wilkerson Obituary
Our beloved Marcellus Wilkerson, 67, departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1951. He is survived by his son; David McBryde; two grandchildren; Nkile McBryde and Tynisha McBryde; three brothers; Haze Jr., Steve, and Earl Wilkerson. Viewing will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM and a celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on June 10, 2019
