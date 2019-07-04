Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenleaf Room at Magnolia Manor
101 John Rolfe Drive
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Roeschenthaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia A. Roeschenthaler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia A. Roeschenthaler Obituary
SMITHFIELD- Marcia, 86, died June 30, 2019. A native of Richmond, Indiana, she was predeceased by her husband and love of her life of 65 years, Joseph Paul Roeschenthaler; parents, Harvey and Cora Blomeyer Church, and sister Mary Knauer Rothenberger.

Survivors include her son, David Roeschenthaler and wife Johnie; granddaughter, Journie Ketchum and husband Abe; and great-granddaughter, Isabella.

In lieu of a formal service friends and family will celebrate Marcia in the Greenleaf Room at Magnolia Manor, 101 John Rolfe Drive, Smithfield, VA, Saturday July 6 from 2-4 pm. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.