SMITHFIELD- Marcia, 86, died June 30, 2019. A native of Richmond, Indiana, she was predeceased by her husband and love of her life of 65 years, Joseph Paul Roeschenthaler; parents, Harvey and Cora Blomeyer Church, and sister Mary Knauer Rothenberger.
Survivors include her son, David Roeschenthaler and wife Johnie; granddaughter, Journie Ketchum and husband Abe; and great-granddaughter, Isabella.
In lieu of a formal service friends and family will celebrate Marcia in the Greenleaf Room at Magnolia Manor, 101 John Rolfe Drive, Smithfield, VA, Saturday July 6 from 2-4 pm. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019