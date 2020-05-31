Margaret A. Wharton, born January 9, 1942 in Hartlepool, Durham, England, passed away in Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020, after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Margaret was an avid seamstress and quilter. As a longtime member and former president of the Hampton Roads chapter of American Sewing Guild and Colonial Heritage's Loose Threads Quilters, she was exceptionally talented, always crafting new sewing projects to work on. She used her talents to give back to the community, from gifting handmade quilts to the firefighters at her local fire station to donating beautiful gowns for angel babies at her local hospital. She led with her heart and brightened the lives of those around her. Margaret loved spending time with friends-always laughing, sharing stories, and joining in for game night. But above all, Margaret's greatest joy was her family, whom she loved unconditionally.
Margaret had an infectious smile and spirit, and she exemplified strength and determination in the most trying times. She was the ultimate fighter. After winning her first battle with cancer in 2012, she was diagnosed again in 2016, and the doctors estimated she had approximately one year to live. Instead, Margaret fought the disease for nearly four years, far exceeding all expectations. During this time, she made a solo transcontinental trip to visit her brother in Australia, attended the wedding of her beloved granddaughter, and celebrated the engagement of her grandson.
Margaret is survived by her brother, John Murray Unthank of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia; daughter Karen Bourdon and her husband R. Edward Bourdon, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; and two grandchildren, Kendall Murray Bourdon and her husband Daniel William Smith of Raleigh, NC, and Wesley Edward Bourdon of Virginia Beach, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Frederick Wharton, and her son, Paul Murray Wharton.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks as soon as the State's Covid-19 restrictions permit. The family wishes to sincerely thank Ms. Gulsanga Safi for the incredible care she gave Margaret as the disease took away her independence. The family also wishes to thank Margaret's wonderful friends and neighbors for the love and support throughout her battle with cancer. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
