Margaret Ann Buchanan, 96, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a longtime resident of Hampton, VA and moved to The Chesapeake retirement community in Newport News three years ago.
She was born in Mineral Ridge, Ohio in a log cabin to William Barton Calhoun and Ethyl Mary Richards in 1923. The family moved to Everette, PA where she was raised on the family farm. She attended Cherry Lane Church, to which she would walk every Sunday with her 5cent offering. Upon graduating from high school, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked at the Naval Yard in the Commandant's Office during WW ll. After the war she worked in a patent attorneys' office and later at Standard Homes as a bookkeeper all while attending Benjamin Franklin Business School.
In Washington, D.C. she met her beloved husband, SFC William Edward Buchanan, nicknamed "Buck", of Troy, Tennessee. They were wed at Ft. Bragg Chapel #17 on August 19, 1950. As an Army wife, she encouraged her husband to attend Officer Candidate School. She accompanied him, as a new Second Lieutenant, on a three-year tour in West Germany. She took care of their growing family when he was deployed to South Korea and later to the Mekong Delta in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Their final posting was to Ft. Monroe in 1968. Her husband retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974 and she supported him in his new career in real estate.
Margaret helped raise four children: Dr.(ret) William Edward Buchanan, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC married to Rebecca Ann Moyer, Deborah Ann Buchanan of Newport News, VA, John Barton Buchanan of Arnold, MD married to Robin Jo Gelbart, and Laurie Lynn Sones married to Col.(ret) Bruce Sones of Columbia, MO. She served as a Cub Scout leader for the boys and a Brownie leader for the girls. She provided life-long caring companionship to one of her children born with cerebral palsy.
She was the oldest of eight siblings. She is survived by Edward Barton Calhoun, Clifford Calhoun, Lavinia Tilley, Lucinda Calhoun, and Cleive Calhoun. She was preceded in death by her brothers Claude Calhoun, who died at 6 months of whooping cough, and Clair Calhoun.
Margaret was a wonderful grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Jacob Buchanan, Sarah Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan, Rachel Buchanan, Anna Buchanan, Daniel Buchanan, and Abigail Sones.
She was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton for over fifty years and served in the children's Sunday School for eight years. She supported the church as well with her presence and offerings and was pleased to see it grow into the large dynamic church it is today.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away in 1999. She is to be buried with husband, already interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Liberty Baptist Church on 1021 Big Bethel Road in Hampton, VA 23666, phone number 757-826-2110.
For further information regarding the memorial service and burial in Arlington (date pending), please contact R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home at 757-723-3191 or visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020