Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family



Margaret Ann McAllister, 61, passed away on May 29. A service will be held on Saturday, June 6th at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 11:00 am. Visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net for more info.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store