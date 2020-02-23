|
|
Margaret Bitner Sailer passed away on February 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She and her late husband, Herbert F. Sailer, Jr. were life-long residents of Westfield, New Jersey. After her husband of 67 years died in 2014, she relocated to Newport News, Virginia to be closer to her family. She resided for those years in Warwick Forest, where she was referred to as the "flower lady" as she provided the community with numerous floral arrangements with flowers provided by a local florist.
She is survived by her two daughters and their families; Peggy (Charlie) Gatz of Poquoson, Virginia and Barbara (Jim) Mack of Lexington, Kentucky. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had four grandchildren; Geoffrey (Sharon) Gatz, Jamie (Jay) Spitler, Daniel (Erica) Mack, David (Chelsea) Mack; and six great grandchildren, Jillian Gatz, Carson and Carly Spitler, Carter, Caroline, and Preston Mack. The family is very grateful to Nikki Robinson for the love and care she demonstrated towards Margaret the last few years. She is also survived by two siblings, Joan (John) Mills and Robert (Carol) Bitner.
Margaret was the first woman to graduate from Penn State in Civil Engineering Program (1947) since 1893. She was quite proud of the accomplishment. She was a devoted Penn State football fan. She and her late husband traveled the world after retirement. They delighted in restoring antique automobiles and showing them in many club events. She was active in numerous activities with garden clubs, service clubs and college club activities.
Services will be private, but if you have a fond remembrance of Margaret that you would like to share, please email them to [email protected]
In her later years, she had great difficulty with her eyes as she was legally blind. In her memory, she requested that donations be made to Seeing Eye, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960-3378 or , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, Maryland, 208-71-1952. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020