|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Bradburn Sibson passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2020. She attended Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington D.C., received a B.S. in Nursing from University of Maryland, and a Master of Nursing Admin from University of California. Peggy enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and making memories with friends and family. She is survived by her son, Thomas "Skip" Eugene Sibson; her daughter, Karen Margaret McGrath; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Peggy will be laid to rest with her husband, Tom in Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020