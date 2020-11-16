In memory of Margaret C Richmond - May 25,1946-Nov 3,2020. Wife, mother and nurse. She spent most of her life helping and attending to others. As a mother she helped at school from 1st grade to high school. As a nurse she worked at several nursing homes in the area. She loved animal's, as a teenager she volunteered at a local veterinary clinic. She is survived by husband John sr, sons John jr and Andrew, grand children Rafe and Tamsyn. A memorial service will be held at First United Church of Christ on Todds Iane on November 21st at 11:00 AM. In lure of flowers make donations to the Peninsula SPCA in her name.



