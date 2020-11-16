1/
Margaret Clark Richmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Margaret C Richmond - May 25,1946-Nov 3,2020. Wife, mother and nurse. She spent most of her life helping and attending to others. As a mother she helped at school from 1st grade to high school. As a nurse she worked at several nursing homes in the area. She loved animal's, as a teenager she volunteered at a local veterinary clinic. She is survived by husband John sr, sons John jr and Andrew, grand children Rafe and Tamsyn. A memorial service will be held at First United Church of Christ on Todds Iane on November 21st at 11:00 AM. In lure of flowers make donations to the Peninsula SPCA in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved