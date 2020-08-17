Margaret Clarke Webb, of Williamsburg, passed away quietly on August 15, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1927 in Coeburn, in Southwest Virginia and grew up in Amonate, Va. Margaret graduated from Radford College and began her teaching career in St. Paul, Va. While in St. Paul, she met and married Jeff Webb, the love of her life and very best friend. They moved to Williamsburg in 1950 and enjoyed thousands of walks on Duke of Gloucester Street.
Mrs. Webb taught for over 30 years at Walsingham Academy. She loved working with Middle School students and devoted hours of planning to deliver challenging and interesting lessons in History and Government. Teaching integrity and responsibility was an integral part of every lesson.
Margaret was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great delight in babies and toddlers, fresh flowers, hummingbirds, good books, and tea with shortbread.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Pierson and Lynette Clarke, and her loving husband: Jeff.
Margaret is survived by her children: Isaac Webb (Anne) of Kingsport, Tenn., Mary Johnston (Ken) of Williamsburg, Va.; four grandsons: Adam, Clark, Eric, and Matthew, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to Walsingham Academy (https://www.walsingham.org/support/welcome
).
Please honor her memory by being kind and supportive to a child. As she often said, "Let them know you care". Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.