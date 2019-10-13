Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence United Methodist Church
113 Old Dare Road
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret D. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret D. Wilson Obituary
YORKTOWN – Margaret D. Wilson, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was a native of Pennsylvania and a Yorktown resident for many Years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and sister. Margaret was into Square Dancing and was a member of Square Edges and Triangle Squares and active member of Providence United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Okey T. Wilson, Sr. her parents, Emerson and Marie Diehl, and sisters, Evelyn "Blondie" Stanley, Eleanor Smith and Levenna "Polly" Hardister and Brother Richard Diehl is survived by her daughter, Toni C. Wilson of Williamsburg and a son Okey Travis Wilson, Jr. of Hayes; 5 brothers, Johnny Diehl of Eagle Rock, Va., Gilbert "Stoney" Diehl of James City County, Va., Bill Diehl, Donnie Diehl, and Mark "Muchie" Diehl, all of Pennsylvania; 4 sisters, Louella "Cook" Owens of Gloucester, Ruth "Shome" Smith of Maryland, Jeannie Flemming of Clinchco, Va., and Ellie Mansfield of South Carolina. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at NOON in Providence United Methodist Church and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Providence United Methodist Church, 113 Old Dare Road, Yorktown, VA. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now