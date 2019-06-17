Home

Margaret E. Brenneman

Margaret E. Brenneman Obituary
Margaret E. Brenneman

Margaret E. Brenneman, 71, of Shacklefords, VA passed away June 15, 2019. Margaret was family oriented. She enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her soul mate, Gerald Sample. She is survived by twin daughters, Johnna Alexander (Brian) and Suzitte Halfhill (Daniel); four step-children, Tina, Jerry, William and Rodney; a sister, Julie Dunn; two brothers, Alan and Scott Hastings; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service for family and friends will be held Noon Saturday, June 22nd at Johnna and Brian's residence.

Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on June 17, 2019
