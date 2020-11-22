I DID NOT REALIZE PEGGY WAS HEADING TO BE WITH HER HEAVENLY FAMILY. THIS WHEN I SAW THE DETAILS on FACEBOOK WAS A SHOCK TO ME. PEGGY WAS SUCH A STRONG PERSON AND WAS A DEAR FRIEND. YOU KNEW WHEN SHE SAID SOMETHING SHE MEANT IT. MY HEART GOES OUT TO CHUCK AND HER OTHER TWO MEN SHE LOVED SO MUCH CHUCK & CARL. IT REALLY WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT HER BUT WE SHALL CONTINUE ON IN OUR LIVES UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. PRAYERS FOR ALL IN THE FAMILY AND FOR ALL OF HER FRIENDS SHE KNEW AND FOR HER ANIMALS SHE LOVED DEARLY. LOVE TO ALL JUDY R

JUDITH RADFORD

Friend