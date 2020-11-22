1/
Margaret Eley Roff
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peggy" Eley Roff, age 80 of Smithfield passed peacefully in her home, Saturday November 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Peggy was born March 4, 1940 on her family farm in Isle of Wight, to the late William R. Eley, Sr. and Margaret Nelms Eley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles W. Roff, Sr. and became a navy wife on May 16, 1959. Over their 16 years of Navy life they were stationed in San Diego, and they were blessed with the birth of their first son, Charles, Jr. "Chuck" July of 1960. The next move was to Japan from 1961-1964, they were blessed with a second son, Carl, October 1962.

Thereby survived by her sons, Chuck (wife Jane) and Carl all of Smithfield. Sister, Mary Catherine Foster of Windsor; 2 great grandsons and 1 great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William R. Eley, Jr., Fredrick Nelms Eley and sister Gladys E. Patterson.

Peggy was a graduate of Smithfield High School Class of 1958 and loved when she was able to attend her class reunions.

Peggy was a Southern cook, known for her cooking and baking skills… she was a baker of cakes like no other - The BEST! She was an avid reader and loved her books.

She loved all animals, dogs, horses, and her peacocks. Her love for cardinals as those who followed her FB could see; like the symbol a cardinal/red bird are known – she too had powerful forces at work within her life. A true spirit of hope, love, relationships, loyalty and passion.

She worked with Charles in their hay business bailing hay. She could drive any truck, tractor, or bailer with the best of them. She was a hard worker and feared nothing. And being outside on her lawn mower cutting grass "was her THERAPY"!

Peggy's big spirit and personality is the greatest legacy to her family and friends. She loved all her family, husband, children, great and great-great grandchildren were her heart and joy. She taught us that all that matters in the end is how we love.

Special thanks to her doctors, Dr. Joe Wilson, who found her cancer and sent her to the best for her care, Dr. F. Kostov. They gave her 6 more years to be here to love her family and friends. To the Riverside Cancer Institute in NPN and all their staff, who provided love and support with the care she received.

Love and appreciation to her sister Mary Catherine Foster and daughter-in-law Jane Roff for all the hours they gave her loving care and support over the years and before hospice. Thanks to Riverside Hospice and all staff for the care and support given to her and us in the final days. Thanks to all family and friends who came by to offer their love and support for Peggy and our family.

At Peggy's request no services will be held. Online condolences to the family can be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peggy 's memory for the group that has been a large part of her son Carl's life. Smithfield Hands and Hearts in care of - Kristin Wilda, 122 Barcroft Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Peggy's family at this time of loss. I haven't seen Peggy since I moved to Norfolk in 1954 with my parents but I will always remember her during our school days growing up in Smithfield. May God comfort all of you at this time.



Betty Winder O'Bryan
Friend
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss one of my most favorite aunts. We have always been close but even more the last several years. I’m thankful for all the memories which help our loss of your not being with us on earth. Until we meet again. Love and peace to all our family. “All that matters in the end is how we loved.”
Cindy Edwards
Family
November 17, 2020
I DID NOT REALIZE PEGGY WAS HEADING TO BE WITH HER HEAVENLY FAMILY. THIS WHEN I SAW THE DETAILS on FACEBOOK WAS A SHOCK TO ME. PEGGY WAS SUCH A STRONG PERSON AND WAS A DEAR FRIEND. YOU KNEW WHEN SHE SAID SOMETHING SHE MEANT IT. MY HEART GOES OUT TO CHUCK AND HER OTHER TWO MEN SHE LOVED SO MUCH CHUCK & CARL. IT REALLY WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT HER BUT WE SHALL CONTINUE ON IN OUR LIVES UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. PRAYERS FOR ALL IN THE FAMILY AND FOR ALL OF HER FRIENDS SHE KNEW AND FOR HER ANIMALS SHE LOVED DEARLY. LOVE TO ALL JUDY R
JUDITH RADFORD
Friend
November 17, 2020
There are not enough words to describe Peggy. She was truly a good friend, great worker, a fighter for life and always thinking of others first. Peggy will be missed by so many friends and definitely family. Charles and the family are in our prayers.
Ronald and Regina Adams
Friend
November 17, 2020
In prayer.
Joy Wyatt
Friend
November 17, 2020
Peggy was a hard-working loving woman and she will be greatly missed.I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you Peggy.
Robert Taylor
November 16, 2020
Peggy's family is in my thoughts & prayers. Peggy and I were classmates from the SHS class of 1958 and more recently have been best of FB friends. I will surely miss her and her conservative beliefs.
Clinton Turner
Friend
November 16, 2020
Peggy was always so sweet and loving to me. I will miss her. Jane, Chuck, Carl, and the rest of the family my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.
Jessica Johnson
Friend
November 16, 2020
Charles and family, Carl and I are so sorry to hear that Peggy has passed away. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers. Carl and Patsy Barlowl
Patsy Barlow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved