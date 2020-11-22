Margaret "Peggy" Eley Roff, age 80 of Smithfield passed peacefully in her home, Saturday November 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Peggy was born March 4, 1940 on her family farm in Isle of Wight, to the late William R. Eley, Sr. and Margaret Nelms Eley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles W. Roff, Sr. and became a navy wife on May 16, 1959. Over their 16 years of Navy life they were stationed in San Diego, and they were blessed with the birth of their first son, Charles, Jr. "Chuck" July of 1960. The next move was to Japan from 1961-1964, they were blessed with a second son, Carl, October 1962.
Thereby survived by her sons, Chuck (wife Jane) and Carl all of Smithfield. Sister, Mary Catherine Foster of Windsor; 2 great grandsons and 1 great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William R. Eley, Jr., Fredrick Nelms Eley and sister Gladys E. Patterson.
Peggy was a graduate of Smithfield High School Class of 1958 and loved when she was able to attend her class reunions.
Peggy was a Southern cook, known for her cooking and baking skills… she was a baker of cakes like no other - The BEST! She was an avid reader and loved her books.
She loved all animals, dogs, horses, and her peacocks. Her love for cardinals as those who followed her FB could see; like the symbol a cardinal/red bird are known – she too had powerful forces at work within her life. A true spirit of hope, love, relationships, loyalty and passion.
She worked with Charles in their hay business bailing hay. She could drive any truck, tractor, or bailer with the best of them. She was a hard worker and feared nothing. And being outside on her lawn mower cutting grass "was her THERAPY"!
Peggy's big spirit and personality is the greatest legacy to her family and friends. She loved all her family, husband, children, great and great-great grandchildren were her heart and joy. She taught us that all that matters in the end is how we love.
Special thanks to her doctors, Dr. Joe Wilson, who found her cancer and sent her to the best for her care, Dr. F. Kostov. They gave her 6 more years to be here to love her family and friends. To the Riverside Cancer Institute in NPN and all their staff, who provided love and support with the care she received.
Love and appreciation to her sister Mary Catherine Foster and daughter-in-law Jane Roff for all the hours they gave her loving care and support over the years and before hospice. Thanks to Riverside Hospice and all staff for the care and support given to her and us in the final days. Thanks to all family and friends who came by to offer their love and support for Peggy and our family.
At Peggy's request no services will be held. Online condolences to the family can be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peggy 's memory for the group that has been a large part of her son Carl's life. Smithfield Hands and Hearts in care of - Kristin Wilda, 122 Barcroft Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430