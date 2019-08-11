|
|
Margaret "Marge" Elizabeth Buchanan, 88, passed away July 26, 2019 in Winter Garden, FL where she was a resident at the Quality Health Care Nursing Facility.
Born in Chicago Ill on Apr 02, 1931 to the late Edward and Margaret Landeck. Marge moved to Phoenix AZ when she was 12 and eventually met and married the love of her life Barney E. Buchanan. Barney was a career military man and she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who held the family together on the many deployments and sea duty assignments Barney had.
She is survived by her four children: Carol A. Wilson and her husband Richard of Summerville, SC. Henry J. Buchanan of Norfolk, VA. Brenda J. Neilson and her husband Kenneth of Clermont, FL and Mark A. Buchanan and his wife Tina of Sykesville, MD. Three grandchildren: Daniel Wilson, Scott Buchanan and Lindsay Buchanan. Four great-grandchildren: Rhys Wilson, Constance Wilson, Taylor Buchanan and Olivia Buchanan. Sister Edwina Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.
Marge will be interned with her husband at the FL National Cemetery in Bushnell FL on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:00am.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Quality Health Care Nursing Facility with special thanks going to the east wing nurses and CNA's.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamericabushnell.com or the .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019