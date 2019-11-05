|
Margaret Emily Gunn Kellum, age 84 of Hayes, died November 3, 2019, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Emily was born on September 8, 1935, to the late James Luther Gunn and Queen Evelyn Bew Gunn. She married Norman Kellum in 1950, a local waterman and brick mason spending her life in Gloucester raising their children. She worked several jobs during her life, including manager of Gloucester Salvation Army store and becoming a CNA assisting the elderly. She was devoted to the Lord, having spent many years teaching Sunday School and Primary Church. Her husband, Norman Kellum, children Carolyn Sue Kellum, Mary Elizabeth Kellum, Norma Gail Kellum Holloway, Mark Timothy Kellum, and Robert Daniel Kellum preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Marie Kellum Pearce, Barbara Kellum Chandler both of Chesterfield, VA, Kathy Kellum Brown of Alabama, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 12:30 until 2:00 followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service in the chapel. Interment will be in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019