Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kellum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Emily Kellum


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Emily Kellum Obituary
Margaret Emily Gunn Kellum, age 84 of Hayes, died November 3, 2019, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Emily was born on September 8, 1935, to the late James Luther Gunn and Queen Evelyn Bew Gunn. She married Norman Kellum in 1950, a local waterman and brick mason spending her life in Gloucester raising their children. She worked several jobs during her life, including manager of Gloucester Salvation Army store and becoming a CNA assisting the elderly. She was devoted to the Lord, having spent many years teaching Sunday School and Primary Church. Her husband, Norman Kellum, children Carolyn Sue Kellum, Mary Elizabeth Kellum, Norma Gail Kellum Holloway, Mark Timothy Kellum, and Robert Daniel Kellum preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Marie Kellum Pearce, Barbara Kellum Chandler both of Chesterfield, VA, Kathy Kellum Brown of Alabama, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 12:30 until 2:00 followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service in the chapel. Interment will be in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -