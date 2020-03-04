Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Margaret Eubank Bartlett

Margaret Eubank Bartlett Obituary
Margaret Estelle Eubank Bartlett, 77, died March 2, 2020. A native of Hampton, she was a devoted wife and mother. Margaret loved animals especially her grand-dogs.

Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, James Bartlett; daughter, Kimberly Bartlett Calhoun; aunt, Vivian Miller; uncle, Bill Owen; special family, Beverly Calhoun Pulley (Todd), Crystal P. Helton (Tyler) and their son Jackson, and Amanda Morgan Pulley; as well as a large extended family that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-6:30PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park will follow the service.

Friends are welcome to send flowers or to make a donation to the Animal Aid Society in her memory.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020
