Margaret Frances Spragan, 96, of Newport News, Virginia, surrendered her spirit to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020.
She was born to parents Morris and Katie White, on 05/04/1923 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A Viewing for Ms. Spragan will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held noon Friday, February 14, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia by Minister Otis Carl Moore.
Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020