C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
Margaret Frances Spragan


1923 - 2020
Margaret Frances Spragan Obituary
Margaret Frances Spragan, 96, of Newport News, Virginia, surrendered her spirit to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020.

She was born to parents Morris and Katie White, on 05/04/1923 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A Viewing for Ms. Spragan will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held noon Friday, February 14, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia by Minister Otis Carl Moore.

Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Remember
