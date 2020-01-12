|
Margaret Hamilton Wilson, 93, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Cleveland, OH, Peggy lived in Detroit when she was young and moved to the Peninsula in 1940. She graduated Newport News High School in 1944 where she was a cheerleader. Peggy earned a scholarship to William and Mary but due to the death of her father instead went to work. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Twice she was the ladies golf champion of the James River Country Club and also twice made a hole-in-one.
Peggy is survived by her children, Taylor C. "Chris" Wilson III (Brandy), Colbert Scott Wilson and Craig Hamilton Wilson; and two grandchildren, Taylor C. Wilson IV and Andrew Hall Wilson; along with several loved nieces and nephews and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends at the home of Chris and Brandy Wilson, 3606 Spotswood Place, Hampton, from 4-7 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020