Margaret "Margie" Henton-Quinley
1963 - 2020
Poquoson, Va. - Margaret "Margie" Henton-Quinley (57) passed from this life into eternal life on Tuesday September 22, 2020. A resident of the Tidewater Area since 1979, Margie was born on April 16, 1963 in San Pedro, California to parents Jim and Marge Henton.

A force of nature to anyone who would harm a friend or a "kool" refreshing breeze to everyone she loved, no one who met Margie forgot her irresistible personality and amazing sense of humor. Margie was the life of every party and a cherished friend to all. In 2008, she married her soulmate and love of her life, Daniel Quinley. Their twelve-year marriage was a beautiful education in devotional love.

Margie was a graduate of Peninsula Catholic High School (Class '81) and NARF Apprentice School (Class of '87). She worked several years at AMSEC before retiring.

Margie is survived by her devoted husband Daniel, her mother Marge, siblings Joe (Sue) Henton, Michael (Lori) Henton, Carol (Jeff) Jones, Kevin Henton, Sharon (Allen) Simpson; mother-in-law Pauline Quinley, and sister-in-law Jennifer (Marcus) Quinley-Dabney, six nephews and five nieces.

Margie is preceded in death by her father Jim Henton.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, located at 100 Harpersville Road, Hampton, VA 23601 with Fr. Dan Beeman officiating. Visitation services will be held at Amory Funeral Home located at 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3PM to 6PM. Burial will follow the funeral at Peninsula Memorial Park located in Newport News, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. In the words of her beautiful niece: "There will forever be a hole in our hearts now. Our fun Aunt will always be in that special place. She may be gone now but her memory will still live on as our Aunt Kool."

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 25, 2020
We all loved Margie's loving spirit and infectious laugh. We will miss her.
Nice to know she is in heaven with Jim.
Jeanette & Ernie Tremblay and Dan
Family
September 25, 2020
Hentons & Quinleys we are so sorry for your loss. Margie was a fun and amazing woman and a great cousin. Thinking of you all at this difficult time
Sarah & Devin Julian
Family
September 25, 2020
We have known Margie since she was fairly young from OLMC and have had many wonderful interactions with her on many occasions and through many services with in the church and even outside of the church and we have enjoyed every single one we have ever had with her... She is such a wonderful person and loved everyone she met she knew no strangers that's for sure... May she rest in peace and may all those who grieve her absence in their lives know that she is waiting for you on the other side with that beautiful smile on her face that will be saying Welcome Home...Glad you are here.. God Bless you all with His special love and comfort and know that you are in our prayers and thoughts through this sad time in your life...
Deborah L Aydlott
Friend
September 25, 2020
Henton family, I’m so sorry to hear about Margie’s passing. I’m keeping all of you in my prayers.
Mary Lowery Brown
September 25, 2020
Carol, so sorry to hear about your sister. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Jill Holland
Friend
