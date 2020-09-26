Poquoson, Va. - Margaret "Margie" Henton-Quinley (57) passed from this life into eternal life on Tuesday September 22, 2020. A resident of the Tidewater Area since 1979, Margie was born on April 16, 1963 in San Pedro, California to parents Jim and Marge Henton.



A force of nature to anyone who would harm a friend or a "kool" refreshing breeze to everyone she loved, no one who met Margie forgot her irresistible personality and amazing sense of humor. Margie was the life of every party and a cherished friend to all. In 2008, she married her soulmate and love of her life, Daniel Quinley. Their twelve-year marriage was a beautiful education in devotional love.



Margie was a graduate of Peninsula Catholic High School (Class '81) and NARF Apprentice School (Class of '87). She worked several years at AMSEC before retiring.



Margie is survived by her devoted husband Daniel, her mother Marge, siblings Joe (Sue) Henton, Michael (Lori) Henton, Carol (Jeff) Jones, Kevin Henton, Sharon (Allen) Simpson; mother-in-law Pauline Quinley, and sister-in-law Jennifer (Marcus) Quinley-Dabney, six nephews and five nieces.



Margie is preceded in death by her father Jim Henton.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, located at 100 Harpersville Road, Hampton, VA 23601 with Fr. Dan Beeman officiating. Visitation services will be held at Amory Funeral Home located at 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3PM to 6PM. Burial will follow the funeral at Peninsula Memorial Park located in Newport News, VA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. In the words of her beautiful niece: "There will forever be a hole in our hearts now. Our fun Aunt will always be in that special place. She may be gone now but her memory will still live on as our Aunt Kool."



