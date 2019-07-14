Margaret "Peggy" Hogan Fontaine, 91, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Chesapeake surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Woonsocket, RI. She married Raymond John Fontaine, Jr. and followed his career in the textile industry, moving to various locations including Manhasset, NY, Charlotte, NC, Wilmington, NC and finally to Newport News, VA where they made their home since 1972. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church since 1974, where she was a member of the Lady's Guild. She was a member of James River Country Club and a 9 hole golfer. Peggy was in the Garden Club, enjoyed playing bridge and was an amazing cook, filling her dishes with love. Her hobbies were many but the most important hobby was just being there for her family. She loved games shows, and even competed on the 1963 game show, "Say When" in NYC where she won 5 days in a row. Her winnings included a car and candy for a year!



Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond John Fontaine, Jr., She is survived by her son, Raymond J. Fontaine, III and his wife, Margaret of Southport, NC; her daughters, Mary Jo Baumler and her husband, Rick of Newport News, Lynn McNelis and her husband, Brian of Williamsburg, VA and Jeanne Papas and her husband, Angelo of Newport News; her sister, Katherine Rouette of Slatersville, RI; her 10 grandchildren, Michael, Nick and Andrienne Fontaine, Jill Kleine, Anne Baumler, Brian, Scott and Ted McNelis and Athan and Ray Papas and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank The Chesapeake and a special thank you to "Team Peggy", Rosie Barts, Nan Marrow, Cynthia Colonna and Debbie Shaw for their love, devotion and friendship.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00a.m – 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00a.m. at the church by Rev. Melendez. A reception will follow the service at James River Country Club. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 6350 Center Ave., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019