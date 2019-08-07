|
Margaret "Piggy" Hogg Hatchett died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in Dixie Hospital in 1920, Piggy graduated from Hampton High School in 1937 where she played on the school's first women's softball team. She began her career as a secretary at Montague, Ferguson and Holt, where she met the love of her life, Gorin Felix Hatchett. Piggy stayed active in many social and philanthropic organizations. She was secretary to the National Seafood Festival held in Hampton in 1948 and 1949. Piggy served as secretary and treasurer of the Hampton Junior Women's Club. She was a lifelong member of Hampton Baptist Church, serving as flower chairman and the head of the young adult Sunday school class, and its first female deacon. Piggy was a member and past president of Chapter I of the P.E.O. She was a charter member of the Thursday sewing society. Piggy and Felix served as the American Legion coordinators for Boys and Girls State from 1952 to 1990. She was a volunteer with the Hampton General Hospital Auxiliary and the Lions Club Ladies Auxiliary for the Hampton Host Club. Piggy was a member of the Kecoughtan Literary Circle. Most of all she will be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies.
Piggy was predeceased by her husband, Felix; her parents, Jesse Hope and Emily Lewelling Hogg and her brother, Jesse Hope Hogg, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Hatchett of New York City and Philip Hatchett and his wife, Isabel, of Newport News; her granddaughters, Rebecca Hatchett Ostrye and her husband, Matthew, of Greenwich, CT, and Juliet Bryan Hatchett and her husband, Daniel Patterson, of Charlottesville and her great-grandson, Theodore Croswell Ostrye.
Family and friends are welcomed to stop by the home of Philip and Isabel Hatchett, 17 Museum Drive, Newport News from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday or Friday, August 8 or 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hampton Baptist Church, conducted by the Reverend Chester L. Brown. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Hampton Baptist Church, 40 N. Kings Way, Hampton, VA 23669. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019